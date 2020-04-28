|
|
Donald Carter Johnson, 73, of Trenton departed this life on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Capitol Regional Medical Center. Born in Trenton, NJ, Donald was a lifelong resident of Trenton. He was a graduate of Trenton Central High School. He was employed by Hill Refrigeration as a Blue Seal Engineer. Donald was an honorably discharged Combat Vietnam Veteran. He was a member of the American Legion Mitchell A. Davis #182, Trenton, New Jersey. He was an original member of the Fabulous Cavalier Drill Team. He was predeceased by his parents, James Johnson and Effie Johnson Leonard; two sisters, Mary Agnes and Marion Johnson and brother, James Johnson Jr. Donald is survived by his loving wife, Diane Reid Johnson; three sons, Dwayne Johnson (Sharisse), Darrick Johnson (Alexis), Darrin Johnson; Goddaughter, Tashonda Square; seven grandchildren, Dij’ Shanae B. Roberts and Dij’shanique B. Roberts, Derrick A. Johnson, Sharisse Michelle Johnson, Dwayne Callandret Johnson and Arthur Carter Johnson and Patrick Doe; great granddaughter, Serenity Rose Johnson; sister, Audrey Curtis of Viera, FL; niece, Sonya Curtis of Rockledge, FL; cousins, Joyce Griffin of Viera, FL, Linda Botts, Mitchellville MD and John Walker of Trenton, NJ; and many other relatives and friends. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. Online tributes may be made at www.campbellfc.com
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 29, 2020