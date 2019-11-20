|
|
Donald Joseph Comfort, of Sunset Beach, NC passed away on Saturday, November 9th after a long illness. He was born March 19, 1943 in Trenton, and spent his early childhood in North Trenton, and his school years in Hamilton Twp. He was a “founding student” at Notre Dame High School, and was very active in school activities. He was Vice President and then President of the student council, and was also President of the inaugural senior class in 1961. Don earned a scholarship to Rider College (now University) where he graduated Cum Laude in 1965. Shortly after graduation, Don was elected as the youngest member of the Rider College Board of Trustees. As well as being a good student, Don was a gifted athlete. He participated in many sports, including soccer and baseball. He pitched on several successful baseball teams, including while at Rider. Don enjoyed a very successful career as a financial planner. In 1990 he met his future wife in New York City, and together they moved to Anderson, SC. Don worked with faculty and staff at Clemson University, but primarily with clients at AnMed Health in Anderson. He retired in 2014. Don is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Jan Comfort; his son Donald J. Comfort Jr. and wife Jacki; his daughter Christine Marple and husband Terry; his brother Richard A. Comfort and wife Karen; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents Norman J. Comfort and Kathryn (Giovacchini) Comfort, and his brother Norman J. Comfort Jr. and wife Janet. Memorials can be directed to a , or: Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in Hamilton Twp. on May 9, 2020.
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 21, 2019