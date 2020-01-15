The Trentonian Obituaries
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Donald Lee Hunt Obituary
Donald Lee Hunt passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his residence with his wife by his side. Born in Trenton, NJ to Harold and Fannie Hunt. Don was 85 years old. He was a resident of Cinnaminson and formerly resided in Columbus and Riverside. Beloved husband to Brenda K. (nee Crouse) Hunt. Loving father of Donald Hunt, Jr., Teresanne Griffin, Timothy Hunt, Renee Howard, Roberta (Jeffrey) Stavely and Robert Dare. Grandfather of Donald Hunt, III, Jason Hunt, Richard Griffin, Tessa Griffin, Andrew Hunt, Grace Stavely, Ryan Stavely and Lauren Howard. Great grandfather of Kaylin Hunt. Don proudly served his country in the US Navy. He was employed for over 40 years with Verizon, retiring as central office technician at the Mercerville office. Don was an avid golfer, a horse trainer at the Chesterfield Horse Farm, a member of the Mercer Masonic Lodge #50 F&AM and a Princeton Junction volunteer firefighter. Don also enjoyed watching his Phillies and Eagles. A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Givnish of Cinnaminson 1200 Route 130 North. His Memorial Service and Military Honors will follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Don’s name may be made to The Hospice of Moorestown VNA 300 Harper Dr. Moorestown, NJ 08057 www.moorestownvna.org To share your memories of Don, please visit www.givnish.com
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 16, 2020
