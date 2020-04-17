|
|
Donna E. O’Neal died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Chilton Medical Center in Pequannock from complications of the coronavirus. She was 71. Born in Jersey City to the late Billy Joe and Jean (Tighue) O’Neal, she grew up in Ewing Township and graduated from Ewing High School before moving to Lincoln Park in her later years. She was a telephone operator for Bell Telephone in Ewing Township before retiring. She was predeceased by her brother Eugene O’Neal. Surviving are four brothers – Dennis O’Neal and his wife Kathy of Hopewell, NJ; Billy Joe O’Neal Jr. and his wife Lauren of Ewing Township, NJ; Bruce O’Neal of Whitefish, Montana; Michael O’Neal and his wife Nanette of Bethel, Pennsylvania; and her sister Karen O'Neal-Elam and her husband Cavin of Pacolet, South Carolina. She also leaves behind 14 nephews and nieces, and several great nephews and nieces. Cremation was private. Donna was interred in Ewing Cemetery. Arrangements were by Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick, NJ
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 19, 2020