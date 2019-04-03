The Trentonian Obituaries
Dorian Grant Obituary
Dorian (“DJ”) Jarell Grant transitioned to the Lord on the afternoon of March 24, 2019 at his home in East Windsor, NJ. Dorian was born in Princeton, NJ on October 13, 1977. He was a passionate “New England Patriots” fan who also loved the NY-Yankees and the NJ Nets. Educated in the East Windsor public school system, “DJ” was a 1995 graduate of Hightstown High School and was employed as a fork truck driver in various warehouses in the local area. He leaves to cherish his wife, Erica Detweiler-Grant, and his mother Yvonne Peyton (both of East Windsor); his father Derwood Grant (of Irvington, NJ); a son, Joel Pagan (of Oviedo, FL); a sister, Monique “Nikki” Patterson (of Rahway, NJ); a sister/cousin, Malikah Rodriguez (of Ewing, NJ). Also remaining are three aunts, Shirley Payton (of East Windsor, NJ), Yvette McKnight (of Robbinsville, NJ) and Viola Upsher (of Alexandria, VA); three uncles, Rayfield (Gail) Grant (of Carteret, NJ), William (of Hamilton, NJ) and Warren (of Trenton, NJ). Dorian is also survived by many loving extended family members. He also leaves to mourn a devoted friend, Ryan Opel. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church; 21 Rev. William Powell Drive, Hightstown, NJ. Calling hours will be at 9 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 4, 2019
