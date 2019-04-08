Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Christian Fellowship Ministries
623 Parkway Ave.
Trenton, NJ
Doris Allen Obituary
Deaconess Doris M. Allen age 85 passed away April 2, 2019. Born in Belle Haven, VA and lived in Trenton over 60 years. She was educated in the Accomac County public school system. Doris was a retired from AT&T with 40 years of service. She was a member of Calvary Christian Fellowship Ministries.
Wife of the late Melvin L. Allen, sister of the late Otha, Julius, Ruth and Margaret Giddens, and Gladys Ames.
Doris is survived by two daughters Angelique Allen Godbolt, and Valerie Griffey (Ken), one son Lowell A. Allen Sr., four grandchildren Natasha Chestnutt, Nia Menendez (Emilio), Lowell Allen Jr., and James R. Smalls, four great grandchildren Jayla Allen, Christian, Joziah, and London Smalls, a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 11am Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Calvary Christian Fellowship Ministries 623 Parkway Ave. Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 9am until time of service at the church. Interment Greenwood Cemetery Hamilton, NJ. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 7, 2019
