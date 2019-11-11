|
|
Doris L. Belmont Weber, 89, of Trenton died peacefully at home Thursday November 7, 2019 with her family by her side.
Born and raised in Trenton, Mrs. Weber was a life-long South Trenton resident. She thoroughly enjoyed being a homemaker and preparing her culinary dishes. Also, she taught her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren about their family heritage and Polish customs and traditions ensuring respecting family ideals and getting along with others. Doris was a member of the Catholic War Veterans, Holy Cross Post 417, Ladies Auxiliary as well as a member of Deborah, Heart and Lung Hospital, Liberty Chapter where she raised significant funds helping the less fortunate. Doris will be remembered as a woman of significance, who had her own mission.
Pre deceased by father Milton Belmont; mother and step father Gladys & Joesph Jaskulska Pollick; sister Shirley Katona; daughter Carol Waltz; son Patrick Weber; Grandchildren Eric Kleiner and Christine Weber; as well as son in law Nick Kleiner.
She is survived by her 4 daughters & 4 Sons in law Sharon V. & Kenneth Jacobs of Upper Saddle River, NJ, Karen M. & Van Laviolette of New Iberia, Louisiana, Frances J. Kleiner of Trenton and Alicia R. & Kurt Willever of Allentown, NJ; A Son and Daughter in law Robert W. & Stephanie Weber of Mercerville; 12 grandchildren Traci Grant, Frances Arcomano, Sasha Jacobs, Andrew Jacobs, Katie Weber, James Kleiner and Fiancé Amy Dodd, Charlene Cusack, Raychel Waltz, Kelly Weber, Luke Willever, Justin Willever and Ashley Reid; 6 great-grandchildren Vincent Arcomano, Jennifer Arcomano, Aydan Arcomano, Cassandra Weber, Tyler Dodd and Ethan Dodd; a son in law and daughter in law Kathy Weber and John Waltz; a live in home caregiver Mary Diah; as well as many nieces/nephews and several grandnieces/grandnephews.
A funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. from the Winowicz Funeral Home on 308 Adeline Street at Beatty Street, Trenton. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. from the Church of The Holy Cross on 233 Adeline Street. Internment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Hamilton Township. Calling hours will be Tuesday Morning from 9:00am to 10:30am at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider St Jude Children's Hospital in Doris' memory at www.stjude.org/donate.
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 10, 2019