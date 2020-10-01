1/1
Doris Watkins Reid-Bell
Doris Watkins Reid-Bell, 86, of Ewing, NJ, transitioned to be with the Father on September 26, 2020. Born in Oak Ridge, NC, Doris attended Laughlin High School in Summerfield, NC. Doris and her former late husband of 33 years, James L. Reid, relocated to New Jersey in the early 1960s, where they raised their family. She worked at Cartex Corporation in Morrisville, PA as a managing supervisor and trainer during which she traveled extensively for before retiring after 35 years of service. Doris was later married to her devoted husband, the late Roy F. Bell, until his passing in 2018. As a faithful member of Wayne Avenue Baptist Church in Trenton, Doris served as a member of the senior choir. She was predeceased by her parents, Harry Crews and Nellie Olivia Watkins; son, James E. Reid; siblings, Thomas H. Watkins, Fred Morris Siddle, Irene France, and Ida Catherine Siddle. Doris Reid-Bell leaves to cherish precious memories her one son, Marion Watkins (Yvonne); two daughters, Olivia Reid and Stella Johnson (Donnie); four stepchildren, Diane Rochell, Barbara Brayce (Clifton), Crystal Brown (Albert), and Tracy Bell; six grandchildren, Tor Reid (Minnie), Candice Tompkins Reid (Reginald), Antonio Tompkins, Doniesha Johnson (Kayson), Chaz Johnson (Nafeesha), and Cameron Watkins; five great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two brothers, John Alvin Siddle (Joyce) and Kenneth Siddle (Rose); and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11 am at Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1225 Calhoun St., Trenton, NJ 08638. www.campbellfc.com Calling Hours will be on Monday, from 9 to 11 am at the chapel. Interment will be in Ewing Cemetery.

Published in The Trentonian from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell Funeral Chapel
1225 Calhoun St
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 394-7641
