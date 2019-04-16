|
Dorothy Marie Berger, age 88 of Hamilton Square, passed away April 14th, 2019 in the RWJ/Hamilton Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Trenton and a lifelong area resident, Dorothy was a graduate of the Helene Fuld School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse and worked for Helene Fuld Medical Center for many years. Daughter of the late William and Ella Moffet Compton, wife of the late William Berger, mother-in-law to the late Sandra Berger, and sister to the late Harold Compton, Dorothy is survived by 4 sons, Gary and spouse Barbara Berger of Hamilton, Jack L. Berger of Levittown, Twins Keith Berger of Hamilton Square, and Kevin and spouse Laura Berger of Hopewell, a step daughter Bonnie Sweet, 6 grandchildren, Della, Jerry and spouse Jennifer, Christopher, Jenna and spouse Jake, Matthew, and Nicholas, 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 11 am in the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville NJ 08619. Calling hours will be Thursday evening from 6 to 8 pm and again Friday from 10 am till time of service. Burial will be in the Princeton Memorial Park Cemetery Robbinsville NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the 555 US 1 Iselin NJ 08830.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 17, 2019