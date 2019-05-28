|
|
Dorothy Patricia Henman, 84, of Hamilton passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Clare Estates in Bordentown.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. with a funeral service following at 2:30 p.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.
Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to Grace St. Paul Episcopal Church or a by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org.
Published in The Trentonian on May 27, 2019