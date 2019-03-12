|
Dorothy J. Scozzari Martin, 93, of Ewing passed away Monday March 11, 2019 at St. Lawrence Rehabilitation Center in Lawrence Township. Dorothy is daughter of the late Paul & Emma C. Wentzel Scozzari; wife of the late Frank J. Martin; sister of the late John Scozzari Surviving Dorothy is her son Paul F. & wife Joan E. Martin of Mercerville; 2 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; as well as special friends Kimberly & George for their life long friendship and care given to Dorothy and nieces and nephews. Born in Trenton she was a lifelong Trenton and Ewing Township resident. Dorothy was employed for many years with the Hopewell Township Board of Education at the Timberlane Middle School in Pennington and she was previously employed at Ewing Veterinary Hospital. She was an equestrian enthusiast and enjoyed caring for her horses on her Ewing Township property. Funeral services were held privately for the family with Rev, Ian Hill, Pastor St. Mark’s Lutheran Church officiating, under the direction of Winowicz Funeral Service. Inurnment will be for family at the Ewing Cemetery Mausoleum, Building 1, Ewing Township.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 13, 2019