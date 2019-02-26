|
Dorothy Robertson age 92 of Trenton, NJ passed away February 22, 2019 at home. Born in Bell Glade Florida, she was a resident of Trenton for over sixty years. She attended the Florida Public Schools. She was employed as a factory worker, and also cared for private families until she retired. She attended the Senior Star Adult Day Care. Dorothy was predeceased in death by her parents; Alonzo Jackson and Flora Hicks, her daughters; Sandra Robinson, and Mary Tucker, her son; Earl Robinson, her grandsons; Shannon Vaughn, Anthony Robinson, and Ronnie Parker, and her granddaughter; Toyna Robinson. She is survived by four daughters; Althea Parker-Alford (Clarence), Lillian Carter, Jennifer Robinson, and Doris Jackson, two sons; Jerome Robinson and Willie Robinson, her grandchildren, Ciera Scott, Albee and Willie Parker, Brandon Vaughn, Wilbur Robinson, Michael, Willie and, Talisha Robertson, Diamond and Domonique Williams, and Shalone Jones, her great-grandchildren; Nasir Wiggins, Shannon, Miracle, Fantasia, Blessing, Rakeem, Marqua, Tanaya, and Mason Parker, Braydon Vaughn, and Carter Robinson, and eleven great-great grandchildren. Funeral service will be 11am Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Hughes Funeral Home, 324 Bellevue Ave., Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 9am until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Ewing Cemetery, Ewing, NJ.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 27, 2019