Hughes Funeral Home
324 Bellevue Ave.
Trenton, NJ 08618
(609) 599-9006
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM
Trenton Central High School
400 Chambers St.
Trenton, NJ
View Map
Doughtry “Doc” Long, Jr., age 77 of Trenton passed away January 27, 2020. Private services will be held at the Shiloh Baptist Church Trenton, NJ. Tribute services for Mr. Long will be held 6pm Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Trenton Central High School 400 Chambers St. Trenton, NJ 08609. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Classic Books & Gifts, located at 4 W. Lafayette St., Trenton NJ.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 14, 2020
