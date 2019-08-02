|
Dudley H.G. Rivers, Jr. passed 7/29/2019 in New Brunswick, NJ. A resident of W. Windsor, NJ for 23 yrs., formerly of Plainfield, he was employed as a Financial Controller for Global Buisness Service for Johnson and Johnson for 25 yrs. and Bristol Myers Squibb. Mr. Rivers was former Chair for both the Board of Governors and Borad of Trustees for Rutgers University and a veteran of the US Air Force. Surviving are his wife Linda Rivers, children Bryan, Alyssen and Alyssa Rivers, brother James Rivers, sisters Sylvia Johnson, Lillian Rivers-Fries, Kim Grant. Barbara Brack and a host of loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday 11 AM at the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Hightstown, NJ. Visitation will be held Friday 7-9 PM and Saturday 9-11AM at the church.http://fb.me/rememberingdudley rivers
