Earl Gadson, 80, of Trenton departed this life on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Capital Health Regional Medical Center. He was born in Screven County, Georgia. He received his education through the Screven County public school system. Earl was a resident of Trenton, New Jersey for most of his life. Earl started his own Masonry Company, which he had for over 50 years. Earl was preceded in death by his parents, James E. Gadson and Maggie Scott Gadson; two sisters, Earnestine Gadson and Daisy L. Gadson-Williams and a brother, Ulysses “Butch” Gadson. He is survived by his life partner, Delores Parks of Trenton, NJ; a daughter, Carmella Linson of Cleveland OH; three stepchildren, John, Bayshawn and Alan Parks, all of Trenton, NJ; one grandson, Robert Priester Linson; eleven step-grandchildren; three sisters Jeraldine Thomas of Newark, NJ, Wynomia German (Jonah) of Savannah, GA and Maggie Mae Gadson of Hollywood, FL; two brothers, John Ellis of Hollywood, FL and Henry James Gadson of Milltown, NY; and a special nephew, Aaron Nelson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Funeral Services will be Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1:00pm at Campbell Funeral Chapel 1225 Calhoun St. Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be Monday from 11am to 1:00pm at the chapel. www.campbellfc.com.

Published in The Trentonian from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell Funeral Chapel
1225 Calhoun St
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 394-7641
