The toughest man to ever walk this earth, Edmund A. Zazzo Sr., made the executive decision in the early hours of the morning on June 17, 2020, that he “had enough.” Ed was generally restless and decided he had spent enough time staying still in this life and was ready to move on to the next. Today, he reads these words through the hearts of both family and total strangers, and is now rolling his eyes, waiting for us to “just get on with it.” The center of the world was born on February 21, 1944, to Joseph and Mary Zazzo in Trenton, NJ. The best car salesman New Jersey has ever seen started his career at his father’s dealership, Parkside Motors, in Bordentown, NJ. There he learned the foundations of due diligence, perseverance, and how to make an easy buck. From there, he moved on to work at many car dealerships in the area, blessing them with his appetite for a good laugh, before he landed the GM position at Hamilton Chrysler in Hamilton, NJ. For some reason, it took him up to this point to realize that he didn’t want to work for anybody but himself. He then branched out to start his own dealership with his brother Joe, and thus the famous Z&Z Auto Brokers in Robbinsville, NJ, was born. Z&Z was fruitful for his family and the community and thrived until Ed’s retirement in 2014. In 1966, Ed married his wife Suzanne (Lawrence), who managed his stubbornness and energy for a blissful 54 years. Ed is also a veteran of the U.S. Navy, although rank and operations are unknown as all of his activities are still considered classified, maybe. Some say his service prevented WWIII; however, that will remain a mystery to history. Edmund Zazzo lived a life with no regrets, even though there was much more he wanted to do, more stories to tell, and new cars to drive. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Mary, and his brother Joe. Ed is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue (Lawrence); his sons Edmund A. Zazzo Jr. (Barbara) and Jeffrey Zazzo; his four grandchildren Connor, Spencer, Michael, and Melissa; his sisters Dolora Platt (Dane), Patricia Kiernan (Jack) and his brother’s wife Gloria; his many in-laws, nieces, and nephews who were more like best friends than family; and countless good friends. All who knew Ed were touched and inspired by his presence, and he loved them back deeply. A donation can be made to the American Diabetes Association in his name. For more information on donations, please refer to: https://www.diabetes.org/donate (This is something he would need his children or grandchildren to help out with, so reach out to yours if you need help donating.) A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in lieu of a funeral. Arrangements are under the direct care and supervision of Robert L. Pecht, Bordentown Home for Funerals 40 Crosswicks St. Bordentown, NJ 08505. Please go to Ed’s book of memories page at www.Bordentownhomeforfunerals.com to upload a picture, make a donation, or offer condolences to the family.
Published in The Trentonian from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.