Edward ‘Bo’ Daniels, 65, departed this life on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Royal Health Gate Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Trenton, NJ, Edward was a lifelong area resident. He was educated in the Trenton Public School System. He was an honorably discharged United States Marine Corps veteran. He retired from General Motors after twenty- five years of employment. Predeceased by his parents, Oscar Daniels, Sr. and Doris Moore Daniels and a brother, Thomas Moore. He leis survived by brothers, Oscar, Robert of Trenton and David (Sabrina) of Ewing; sisters, Anna Chambers of Morrisville, Pa, Evelyn Woods of Lawrenceville, NJ, Valarie Daniels of Ewing, NJ, and Neadra Daniels-Washington of Trenton; two aunts, Virginia Murphy and Lucinda Dockery of Trenton; uncles, Morris Moore of Philadelphia, Joseph and Irvin Moore of Burlington; long-time companion Cynthia Powell, special friend Paula Wade, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00am at the Trenton Deliverance Center, 1100 S. Clinton Ave, Trenton, NJ. Interment with military honors will take place at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 9am to 11am at the church. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 9, 2019
