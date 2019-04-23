|
Eileen Harder Evans, 89, passed away early Monday, April 22 at home after a lengthy illness. She was a 1950 graduate of St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing, earned her Bachelor’s degree from the College of New Jersey and her Master’s Degree in Administration from Rider University. Throughout her career, Eileen worked as a registered nurse, a school nurse in Trenton schools and with her late husband Paul Evans at Hearing Aid Center in Hamilton Township. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows-Saint Anthony Parish Alter Rosary Society and enjoyed traveling for many years. Eileen was the daughter of the late Margaret Smith and John F. Harder. She was predeceased by her husband Paul Richard Evans, her son Paul Robert Evans, and granddaughter Haley M. Halbrook. Surviving are her daughter-in-law Donna Evans, daughter Patricia Botwinick and husband David, son John Evans and wife Kathleen, daughter Eileen Evans Halbrook, son Robert Evans and partner Brian Edmiston, son Thomas Evans, grandchildren Paul Robert Evans, Jr. and wife Patricia, Mark Evans and wife Stephanie, Paul Michael Hauser and wife Katie, Jacquelyn Evans, and Mackenzie Halbrook, and nephew John J. Evans and wife Nurisel. Friends and family may call at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 3816 East State St. Ext., Hamilton, NJ, beginning at 9:30 AM. Mass will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, Eileen asked that contributions be sent to her favorite charity, St. Joseph’s Trust, PO Box 579, Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087 or the charity of one’s choice.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 24, 2019