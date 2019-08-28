|
|
Eileen P. Smith, 78 of Mercerville died suddenly Monday August 26th at her home. Raised in South Trenton, Eileen attended St Peter’s and Paul Elementary school before heading off to Cathedral High school where she graduated Class of 1958. There she enjoyed playing piano with the musical clubs as one of her extracurricular activities. After attending Trenton Junior college she headed off to University of Pennsylvania to obtain her doctorate in Chemistry in 1968. Dr Smith began teaching at Mercer County College for a short time before joining the Department of Chemistry at Trenton State College now known as The College of New Jersey. She took a keen interest in her all her students and was the advisor to the ACS sponsored Chemistry Club among her other faculty duties. She was readily available to help any student who needed it academically. Eileen is fondly remembered by many Chemistry Club members for her vivaciousness and humor, and for bringing varied students together in club meetings, tours, parties and other social occasions. Many Club members continued socializing together with her for the intervening 46 years. She was a member of American Chemical Society; Hungarian-American Civic Association; a devoted member at German American Club dinners in Yardville. Her volunteerism continued throughout her lifetime; she was always ready to assist at church services and lend her support most recently to a local organization, the Interfaith Caregivers of Mercer County, whose mission it is to help under-served, home-bound elderly and adults with disabilities to maintain their independence and dignity. Eileen had an avid devotion to christian ministry and her church as a lay lecture and later at Holy Cross. She was an Extra Ordinary minister of holy communion at her home parishes of Holy Cross, Divine Mercy and currently Sacred Heart Parish. Predeceased by her parents Joe and Helen “Pat” Vecsey Smith, she is survived by her sister Kathleen (IL), her Aunt Louise and cousin Steve (Marge) Vechy (PA) and their children Stephanie (Godchild), Andrew, and Ron. During her many travels throughout the US and on many lunch occasions Eileen shared her good spirit with godchildren Elizabeth Parachini (MA) and Charles Butterhof (PA)and many relatives, colleagues, former students, and friends. A funeral will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. from the Winowicz Funeral Home on 308 Adeline Street at Beatty Street, Trenton. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Saturday at 10:30 a.m. from the Church of The Holy Cross on 233 Adeline Street. Internment will be in St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Hamilton Township. Calling hours may call Friday evening from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and again Saturday Morning from 9:00am to 10:00am both at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider The Fund of Penn Medicine, with check to the “The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania.” : c/o Penn Medicine Development and Alumni Relations; 3535 Market St., Suite 750; Philadelphia, PA 19104 or Interfaith Caregivers of Greater Mercer County 3635 Quakerbridge Road, Suite 16 Hamilton, NJ 08619 or Joslin Diabetes Center One Joslin Place, Suite 745 Boston, MA 02215.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 30, 2019