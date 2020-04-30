Elaine Elizabeth Mahoney Kennedy
Elaine Elizabeth Mahoney Kennedy Elaine Elizabeth Mahoney Kennedy of Medford, NJ passed away at home on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in the loving care of her family. She was born on February 12, 1951 and was the cherished daughter of Elizabeth Mahoney and the late William Mahoney. She was the loving wife for 30 years of Harold Kennedy and the devoted mother of Sadie Jean. She is survived by her sisters Kathleen Donlin (Brendon), Michele Slivak (Michael) and brother William (Suzanne) Mahoney. Elaine was the proud and dedicated aunt of Krista, Daniel, Michael, Caitlin, Matthew, Leah and the late Jonathan. She recently became the great-aunt of Sophia Grace. Elaine was also a wonderful aunt to her extended families. Her entire family meant the world to her. Elaine attended Gloucester Catholic High School and Cabrini College. She graduated from George Washington University where she pursued a career in Political Science. Her passion for Public Relations and Government Affairs continued throughout her life. Elaine began her career as a Capitol Hill Liaison for the State of NJ under the administration of Brendon Byrne. She held many positions and worked under several Governors. She served as a Liaison for the New Jersey Builders’ Association, UMDNJ and was the Executive Secretary on the Local Finance Board within the Department of Community Affairs. Elaine also formed her own company Strategic Partners, a government and business advocacy firm. She recently retired as Director of Government Affairs for Rowan University. She was a Panel Member for the Integrated Health Advisory. Elaine was an extremely charismatic, remarkable and spirited person. As she often reminded us, Elaine had her own timeline. She will always be remembered for the love and the laughter that she brought to all her dear friends. Very important in Elaine’s life was being a part of the “Lylas,” a group of girlfriends whose treasured friendship has spanned over 50 years. Elaine’s love for the finer things in life, was nothing compared to her love and tenacity to be that person who always brought people together. She was always there for anyone that needed her and embraced many like they were family. Elaine’s love of life was never more evident than when she endured her health battles with courage and positivity. “Love lives long after we do.” Since we are currently unable to gather in Elaine’s honor, a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Elaine’s memory to the Burlington County Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive-Suite 180, Marlton, NJ 08053. Arrangements under the direction of GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE & BELLMAWR.

Published in The Trentonian from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
