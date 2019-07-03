|
|
Elizabeth J. Keehan (Betty) passed away suddenly on June 17. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Mary Jo Hunsberger. Betty is survived by her two sisters Dorothy Strasser (Nick) and Katie Helsman; nieces and nephews; great and great great nieces and nephews. All of whom had a great love and admiration for her and will miss her dearly. Betty will also be missed by her many friends, in particular, Clora Acquaviva (Dean). Betty was born in Philadelphia to Mary C. and Joseph P. Keehan. She retired from PSEG as an Electrical Engineer Technician in the service installation division. Among her many accomplishments she was a licensed cosmetologist, a paralegal, a real estate agent and an herbalist. She had a passion for learning. Her hobbies included knitting, sewing, and gardening. She was an activist for women and animal rights. Friends are welcome to join her “Celebration of Life”, which will be held August 7, 2019. Please contact a family member, if you’d like to join in this special celebration. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe given to Trenton Animal Shelter. Arrangements are under the direction of Riverside Memorial Chapels, 1310 Prospect Avenue, Ewing, NJ.
Published in The Trentonian on July 7, 2019