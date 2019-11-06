The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Home
324 Bellevue Ave.
Trenton, NJ 08618
(609) 599-9006
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
340 Rev. S. Howard Woodson Jr. Way,
Trenton, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church,
340 Rev. S. Howard Woodson Jr. Way,
Trenton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Lacy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Lacy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Lacy Obituary
Elizabeth “Betty” Carter Lacy, age 86 of Ewing, passed away November 4, 2109. Funeral service will be 12pm Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 340 Rev. S. Howard Woodson Jr. Way, Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 10am until the time of service at the church. Interment Ewing Cemetery, Ewing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trenton Museum at Ellarslie at ellarslie.org; the Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection, 1330 Polett Walk, Philadelphia, PA 19122; or the Trenton Music Makers at trentonmusicmakers.org. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -