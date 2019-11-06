|
Elizabeth “Betty” Carter Lacy, age 86 of Ewing, passed away November 4, 2109. Funeral service will be 12pm Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 340 Rev. S. Howard Woodson Jr. Way, Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 10am until the time of service at the church. Interment Ewing Cemetery, Ewing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trenton Museum at Ellarslie at ellarslie.org; the Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection, 1330 Polett Walk, Philadelphia, PA 19122; or the Trenton Music Makers at trentonmusicmakers.org. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 7, 2019