Elizabeth Y. Newlin, 80, of Bensalem, PA, (formerly of Trenton) departed this life on April 7, 2019 at home. Born in Welch, West Virginia, she graduated from Welch High School. She was employed as a Supervisor at the Widows & Singles Home in Trenton, NJ and retired with over 25 years of service. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles E. Newlin; son, Eugene C. Clemons; parents, Eliehue and Bernice Caldwell; brother, Peter Caldwell; two sisters, Agnes Caldwell and Shirley McDaniel. She is survived by two sons, Ronald and Charles E. Clemons, Jr.; six daughters, Sheryl Grant; Deborah Melvin (Terry); Sybil Traylor (Phillip); Deana Clemons; Charlene McCrae (Al) and Tammi Ashford; 20 grandchildren, Brittany Green, Daniel, Maurice and Danielle Clemons, Darryl McLean, Crystal Reed, Joshua Chapman, Jalissa Taylor; Tariq and Tanieka King, Latisha Jones, Allaesha Dockery, Rafael Torres, Yvonne Clark, Siani, James and Jacob Ashford, Elizabeth Fritsch-Clemons, and Melissa and Charles Clemons Jr.; many loving great grandchildren; one niece, Dwanna Caldwell; two nephews, James Caldwell and Ricky McDaniel Jr., and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11am at Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1225 Calhoun St. Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be Thursday from 9:00am to 11:00am at the chapel. Interment will be Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10am at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 9, 2019