Elizabeth J. Rogers, 95, of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at home. Born in Hamilton, she was a lifelong area resident. She worked for Selective Service for many years prior to going on to NJ Bell Telephone. Mrs. Rogers was a lifetime member of St. Mathias-Holy Apostles Episcopal Church. Elizabeth enjoyed sewing, but most of all dedicating her time to her husband and family. Predeceased by her parents, Royal F. and Evangeline (Wilcox) Johnston; her husband of 69 years, Leon M. Rogers; her sisters, Jeanne Wilbur, Peggy (LaVerne) Warren, Florence Seifert and Joyce Greenlee and her brothers, Royal F. Johnston, Jr. and Karl Johnston; she is survived by her sons, Leon M. Rogers, Jr. and his companion, Catharine Mollis and Glenn H. and his wife, Mary Rae Rogers, all of Hamilton Square; her grandsons and their spouses, Daniel and Amanda Rogers of Cleveland, OH and David and Lydia Rogers of Hamilton; her great-granddaughters, Charis and Josephine Rogers; her sisters and brothers and their spouses, Bonnie (Kaye) Dickerson, Gregory and Diane Johnston, John and Glorie Johnston and Robert and Marian Johnston; her sisters-in-law, Delores Johnston and Louise Johnston; and her many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will begin on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ 08690. Interment will follow at First Presbyterian Church Cemetery of Hamilton Square. Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Saul Colonial Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Elizabeth’s memory to Holy Apostles Episcopal Church, 1040 Yardville-Allentown Road, Yardville, NJ 08620. www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Trentonian on May 14, 2019