Elizabeth “Wittie” McMillan Williams, 93, of Trenton, was called home to be with Jesus on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Born, raised, and educated in Trenton, Elizabeth was a lifelong resident of the area. She was employed by the Lawrenceville School District. She was a member of the New Macedonia Baptist Church. Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents, John McMillan and Louise McMillan Hancock; husband, Thomas Williams, Sr.; two sons, Thomas Williams, Jr. and Samuel Williams; three daughters, Iomia Williams Stevenson, Edith Williams, and Gail McMillan; and a host of siblings. She leaves to mourn and cherish precious memories her five daughters, Josephine Watkins of Phoenix, AZ, Theresa Rogers (Eugene) of Hamilton Twp., NJ, Diane Williams, Janiece Williams-Mendenhall (John) of Morrisville, PA, and Janette Williams Kidd of Trenton, NJ; two sons/grandsons, Kenneth Williams (Kimberly) of Langhorne, PA and Paul Williams of Trenton, NJ; one sister, Bernice Kirkland of Ewing, NJ; one brother, Leroy Hancock of Renton, WA; 41 grandchildren; 69 great-grandchildren; and 53 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Grace Cathedral Fellowship Ministries, 1217 Calhoun St., Trenton, NJ 08638. Calling Hours will be held on Monday, from 9 to 11 am at the church. Interment will be in Ewing Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 19, 2019