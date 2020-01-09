The Trentonian Obituaries
Ella M. Dudley, age 96 of Severn, MD (formerly of Trenton, NJ) died January 5, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, William Dudley Sr. and her daughter, Mary McMillan. She is survived by a son, William Dudley Jr. and 2 grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday January 13, at 10 am at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. Gambrills, MD. Visitation will be 1 hour prior. Interment Saints Rest Cemetery, Hanover, MD. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 11, 2020
