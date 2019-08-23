|
|
Ella G. Martin age 85 of Trenton, NJ passed away August 18, 2019 at home. Born in Union Level VA, she was a resident in the community of Trenton for eighty-one years. She was a graduate of Trenton Central High School, and the undergraduate program at Thomas Edison College. Ella was employed by the New Jersey Department of Labor and Industry with 45 years of service. She was a member of Union Baptist Church, Trenton, NJ with over sixty years where she worked on various ministries, and a member of the Twigs Inc., and ECHO. Son of the late Clarence Hatcher and Nellie Marie Jackson-Hatcher, wife of the late William Martin Sr., mother of the late William Martin Jr., and Anthony Martin, sister of the late William Thomas Jackson Sr., and George Jackson Jr., and nephew of late William Jackson Jr. Ella is survived by her granddaughter, Jaeugetta Askew-Moore (Eric), her grandson, William J. Johnson-Martin III, her great-grandchildren; Marquis Dockery, and Jailynn Moore, three nieces; Ella Diane Downing, Priscilla Jackson-Wright, and Andrea Jackson, two nephews; George C. Jackson and Clarence Mitchell Jackson, and a host of great nieces, great nephews, and many cousins and friends. Funeral service will be 11am Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, 301 Pennington, Ave., Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 9am until the time of service at the church. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, NJ.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 25, 2019