Ellen Lee Melvin, 87, departed her life Thursday June 4, 2020, at Deborah Hospital in Brown Mills, NJ. She was born August 17, 1932, in Sawyerville Alabama, the daughter of Mahalia and Leo Hobson. Ellen confessed to Christ at an early age. She joined New Hope Baptist Church of Sawyerville AL. She also graduated Hail County Training School in Greensboro AL. with honors. Ellen married Robert Winn to this union daughter Silvannia Winn of Birmingham AL. She later married Eugene Melvin to this union 4 daughters; Mary, Rosalind, Candy and Marge Szymeiski (Jon of Ewing township). 3 sons; Clifford, Maurice and Martin of Trenton NJ. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister Delia Ward (John), Brother Leo Hobson Jr, great-grandson Shamere Melvin and special friend Fred Martin. Survived by a brother John Hobson of Boston MA., 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. As well as cousins, nieces, nephews, a special great-grand son Ajoi (known as her sidekick) and a host of friends. We will always love her and without a doubt she is an angel in heaven. Sleep on Mom we love you but god Loves you best. The Melvin Family wants to thank you all for your kindness and expressions during their hours of bereavement. There will be a memorial service in the near future. Viewing at 300 N. Willow St. on June 17 @ 1:15pm. Burial at Greenwood cemetery.



