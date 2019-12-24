|
|
Elsie Barbara Schwing, 88 of Hamilton Twp, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born and raised in Trenton, before settling in Hamilton Twp. She was a member of Holy Apostle Episcopal Church and she volunteered at VNA Hospice of Trenton. Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband of 44 years, Andrew E. Schwing; and her sister Gladys Danbury. She is survived by her niece, Gail Newell (Vernon); her nephews, Rodger Danbury and Scott Danbury; and many great nieces and nephews; and many great-great nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be at 11 am, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Holy Apostle Episcopal Church1040 Yardville Allentown Rd, Trenton, NJ 08620. Inurnment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Apostle Episcopal Church. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences for the family may be left at huberfuneralhome.com
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 1, 2020