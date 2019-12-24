The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huber-Moore Funeral Home - Bordentown
517 Farnsworth Avenue
Bordentown, NJ 08505
(609) 298-0330
For more information about
Elsie Schwing
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Apostle Episcopal Church
1040 Yardville Allentown Rd
Trenton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Schwing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Barbara Schwing

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Barbara Schwing Obituary
Elsie Barbara Schwing, 88 of Hamilton Twp, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born and raised in Trenton, before settling in Hamilton Twp. She was a member of Holy Apostle Episcopal Church and she volunteered at VNA Hospice of Trenton. Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband of 44 years, Andrew E. Schwing; and her sister Gladys Danbury. She is survived by her niece, Gail Newell (Vernon); her nephews, Rodger Danbury and Scott Danbury; and many great nieces and nephews; and many great-great nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be at 11 am, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Holy Apostle Episcopal Church1040 Yardville Allentown Rd, Trenton, NJ 08620. Inurnment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Apostle Episcopal Church. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences for the family may be left at huberfuneralhome.com
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -