Emidio Lancellotta, 50, of Lawrenceville, NJ entered into God’s eternal rest on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Capital Health Regional in Trenton surrounded by his loving family. Emidio was born January 1, 1970 in Fornelli, Italy. He was a graduate of Lawrence High School Class of 1988. Emidio formerly owned and operated Cafe Domenico, Villa Domenico and Fornelli’s Pizza. Emidio enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nephews. He loved clubbing and catching up with all his close friends. He loved taking casino trips to help him take his mind off of things. He loved cars and was a Juventus fan. He loved to travel with his mother and enjoyed introducing her to new places. Emidio was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many. Emidio is predeceased by his father, Domenico Lancellotta; his maternal grandparents, Sebastiano and Luisa Armenti; his paternal grandparents, Emidio and Enrichetta Lancellotta; he leaves behind to mourn his loss his beloved and devoted mother, Carmela (Armenti) Lancellotta; his three siblings, Roberto Lancellotta and wife Gloriana, Sebastiano Lancellotta and wife Tanya, and Daniela Lancellotta and fiance Miguel Pietri; two nephews, Domenico “Domenic” and Sebastian Lancellotta; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 4, 2020 at 9:30 AM at the Church of Saint Ann, 1253 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ. Entombment will follow in Ewing Cemetery, Scotch Rd., Ewing, NJ. Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday evening from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Hamilton Brenna-Cellini Funeral Home, 2365 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd., Hamilton, NJ 08619. Please visit Emidio’s tribute page at www.brennacellinifuneralhomes.com