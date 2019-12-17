Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Emogene Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emogene Peters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emogene Peters Obituary
Emogene Hill Peters, 82, was born in Tignal, Wilkes County, Georgia. She passed away peacefully at home on December 12, 2019. Emogene was a former teacher of Grant School in Trenton, New Jersey. She retired in 1999 after 27 years. Predeceased by her parents; Sam W. Hill and Annie Mae Hill, husband, Leverne Peters; sisters, Lois Hill and James Ella (Hill) Mays; 5 brothers, Joe Hill, Willie Hill, Ray Hill, Sam Hill and Jesse Hill (infant). Left to cherish her memory: 1 daughter, Leigh Ann Peters; partner, James Upshaw; brothers, Alvin and Carroll Hill along with a host of beloved relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at Union Baptist Church 301 Pennington Ave. Trenton. Viewing 8:30 am; funeral, 10:00am. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emogene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -