Emogene Hill Peters, 82, was born in Tignal, Wilkes County, Georgia. She passed away peacefully at home on December 12, 2019. Emogene was a former teacher of Grant School in Trenton, New Jersey. She retired in 1999 after 27 years. Predeceased by her parents; Sam W. Hill and Annie Mae Hill, husband, Leverne Peters; sisters, Lois Hill and James Ella (Hill) Mays; 5 brothers, Joe Hill, Willie Hill, Ray Hill, Sam Hill and Jesse Hill (infant). Left to cherish her memory: 1 daughter, Leigh Ann Peters; partner, James Upshaw; brothers, Alvin and Carroll Hill along with a host of beloved relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at Union Baptist Church 301 Pennington Ave. Trenton. Viewing 8:30 am; funeral, 10:00am. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 18, 2019