Emory H. Hamilton Jr. age 83 passed away April 23, 2020 in Lawrenceville, NJ. He was a longtime resident of Trenton. He graduated from Trenton Central High School. After graduation, he served in the United States Army in Korea for two years. He later served thirty-five years for the Division of Corrections in which he received numerous awards for his dedication as an outstanding officer. Emory was predeceased by his parents, Emory H. Hamilton Sr. and Madue Hamilton. He is survived by one daughter, Monique Hamilton, two brothers; Robert Ranal and Douglas Hamilton, one sister, Shelia Hendley, two nieces; Marcia and Debbie, one nephew, Christopher all of Maryland, and a special friend, Dorothy. He will rest at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hughes Funeral Home.

Published in The Trentonian from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
