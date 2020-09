Or Copy this URL to Share

Equilla Sample age 83 of Ewing, NJ passed away September 5, 2020.??Services will be 1 – 1:30pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Hughes Funeral Home, 324 Bellevue Ave, Trenton, NJ, 08618. Calling hours will be at 12pm until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Ewing Cemetery, Ewing, NJ.



