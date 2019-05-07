|
Ernest Taylor Corbin, Jr., 74, of Lawrence Twp., transitioned from this life on Friday, May 3, 2019. Born in Princeton, NJ, he was a lifelong resident of Lawrence Township and educated in the Lawrence Township public school system. Ernest worked at various jobs throughout his life and retired from Nassau Chemicals after more than 20 years of service. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Alice Corbin; brother, Steven Corbin; sister, Lillian Marshall; and son, Eddie Junior Jenkins. Ernest leaves to celebrate his life his loving wife, Lizzie “Honey” Mae Corbin; children, Sylvia Covington (Karl), Doreen Harmon (Richard), April Eaddy (George), Nettie Jenkins, Tracy Jenkins, Alice Hines, Ethaniel Corbin, Crescentia “Cookie” Campbell, and Gerald Richardson; siblings, Carrie Gilchrist (Jimmy), Bonnie Corbin, Virginia Finney, Dena Corbin (Abdus Shakur Bell), and Theodore “Teddy” Corbin, Theresa Roberson, Leon Corbin, and Vivian Wilson; best friend and cousin, Marstellas Marshall, Sr. and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great nephews, great nieces, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at Friendship Baptist Church, 111 Perry Street, Trenton, NJ 08618. Calling hours will be held on Friday, from 9 to 11 am at the church. Interment will follow at Ewing Cemetery. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on May 8, 2019