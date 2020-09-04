1/1
Ernest Holloway Sr.
Ernest Holloway, 95, of Trenton, NJ departed this life on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 peacefully at home. Born in Perry, FL, Ernest was a resident of Trenton for most of his life. He was a graduate of Trenton Central High School. Ernest served in the US Army and was an honorably discharged World War II veteran. Ernest was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church. He is predeceased by his parents, Frank Holloway and Anna Mae Collins; wife, Ruth S. Holloway; daughters, Sandra Holloway Williams and Kim Holloway Smith; two sisters, Onabelle Jones and Franky Bryant and a brother, Clifford Holloway Sr. He is survived by three sons, Ernest, Jr. (Carolyn), Barry and Randy Holloway; two stepsons, Thomas and David Butler; son-in-law, Richardo Williams; a daughter, Beverly Holloway; two stepchildren, Joyce and Robin Butler; grandchildren, Angelique, Timothy and Ernest Holloway, III, Valerian Holloway, Mia Holloway Mathis, Anastasia, Angelique, Jerod R., Honor K., Monty Holloway and Brian Smith; a host of nieces and nephews including Jan, Patti, Derryl, Clifford, Jr., Rene Holloway, Joyce and Raymona Bryrant, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:30am at Campbell Funeral Chapel 1225 Calhoun St. Trenton, NJ. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 9:30am to 11:30am at the chapel. www.campbellfc.com

Published in The Trentonian from Sep. 4 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell Funeral Chapel
1225 Calhoun St
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 394-7641
