Ernest D. Wormley Sr., 90, of Lawrenceville, NJ died on October 19th 2019 at Capital Health System, Hopewell Campus. Born in Trenton, NJ, Mr. Wormley was educated in the Trenton Public School System. He was employed by the Trenton Psychiatric Hospital for 44 years before retiring. He also was employed for 37 years at Mercer Medical Center. Ernest was a member of New Salem Baptist Church for 69 years. He was the first Trustee of the church later becoming a Deacon, Van Driver, Sunday School Teacher, New Member Instructor and member of the Finance Committee. Predeceased by his parents, Ernest Wormley and mother Myrtle G. (Whiting) Wormley. He is survived by his wife, Mildred L. Wormley; a son, Rev. Ernest “Skip” Wormley (Mavis); two daughters, Lillian “Sandy” Wormley- Scales (Rev. Irvin Scales) and Dr. Monica L. Wormley; two grandchildren, Matthew A. and Ernice L. Wormley; four great grandchildren, De’Sya Lewis, Zaire, Siraj and Isa Wormley; godchildren, Rev. Lloyd Allen, Marquis Roberts, Paul Jones and Jamese Banks; sister-in-law, Helen Howlett and Ammer Johnson; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at New Salem Baptist Church 316 Union St, Trenton NJ. Entombment will be in Greenwood Cemetery Mausoleum. Calling hours will be Friday from 9am to 11am at the church. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. www.campbellfc.com
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 23, 2019