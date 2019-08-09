The Trentonian Obituaries
Eva D. Gavin

Eva D. Gavin Obituary
Eva D. Gavin age 97 of Ewing, NJ. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Matthew D. and Laura P. Batty and beloved wife of the late Andrew J. Gavin for 54 years. Eva enjoyed spending quality time with her family, gardening, going to Wildwood beach and Beach Haven with her husband and family, arts and crafts. As a younger girl, Eva was an avid horseback rider and always loved animals. Eva is preceded in death by her siblings, Winifred D. Parish, Joan M. Corrigan, and Douglas Batty. She is survived by her sons, David M. Gavin, Bruce A. Gavin; daughter, Maureen A. Mullin and her husband William S. Mullin; brother in law Thomas P. Corrigan; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; as well as many loving nieces nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA.org. Relatives and friends are invited to gather with the family on Monday, August 12, 2019, from 5pm to 6:30pm with a memorial service to follow at 6:30pm. At the Murphy Funeral Home and Cremation Service, located at 935 Parkway Ave, Ewing, NJ 08618.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 10, 2019
