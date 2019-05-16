The Trentonian Obituaries
Campbell Funeral Chapel
1225 Calhoun St
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 394-7641
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Triumphant Life Community Church
301 Euclid Ave.
Trenton, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Triumphant Life Community Church
301 Euclid Ave.
Trenton, NJ
Fannie Laura Rowell, 79 of Trenton died on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Capital Regional Medical Center. Born in Marion, SC, Fannie was a graduate of Marion High School. She was a former member of the Greater Singletary AME Church in Marion. She was also a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was predeceased by her husband, Alen Joe Rowell; her parents, Dibble and Daisy Avant; a son, Albert Rowell; three sisters, Maybell Paige, Rosa Lee Franklin and Johnnie Mae Smith and a brother, Joseph Lee Avant. She is survived by two sons, Aaron J. Powell, Sr. and Alphonso Rowell; three daughters, Cora and Varelia Rowell and Veda Torres (Diamond); 14 grandchildren, Aaron J. Rowell, Jr., Darnell Reynolds, Sir Aaron Rowell, Johnetta Taylor, Baron, Syltrina, Allen J., Alex M, Rasheena and Dayshawn Rowell, Asya Perry, Chumekia Roach, Shukonda Binn and Grecia Harris; 22 grandchildren, 2 sisters, Jessie Mae Rowell (Sam) and Minnie Ruth Coley (Bernard); godchildren, Buffy Hardy, Windy Roberts, Emmanuel Murray and Jameca Frazier and a host of niece, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11am at Triumphant Life Community Church 301 Euclid Ave. Trenton, NJ. Interment will be in Ewing Cemetery. Calling hours will be Saturday from 9am to 11am at the church. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on May 17, 2019
