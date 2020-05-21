Florence Elizabeth Washington entered eternal rest Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Capital Health Medical Center, Hopewell. Born in Trenton, September 5, 1947 to the late John Stephens, Sr. and Lillian Stevens, she was baptized at Union Baptist Church, Trenton. Florence was educated in the Trenton Public School System. She was a certified home health aide with Mercer Street Friends for over 20 years and later for private homes. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her siblings, Charlotte Johnson, Alice Williams, , Curtis and Lawrence Stevens, Gloria, Francis and John Stephens, Jr. Left to cherish her memory: her loving husband of 27 years, James Washington; children, Ronald and Gretchen Stroman; grandchildren, Marshaun, Aziz, Aliyah and Kierra; 4 great grandchildren; siblings, Eugene and Ronald Stevens; Marie Johnson, Annie DaCosta and Ellen Banks and many other beloved relatives and friends. Private services will be held under the direction of Anderson Funeral Service.



