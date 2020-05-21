Florence Elizabeth Washington
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Elizabeth Washington entered eternal rest Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Capital Health Medical Center, Hopewell. Born in Trenton, September 5, 1947 to the late John Stephens, Sr. and Lillian Stevens, she was baptized at Union Baptist Church, Trenton. Florence was educated in the Trenton Public School System. She was a certified home health aide with Mercer Street Friends for over 20 years and later for private homes. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her siblings, Charlotte Johnson, Alice Williams, , Curtis and Lawrence Stevens, Gloria, Francis and John Stephens, Jr. Left to cherish her memory: her loving husband of 27 years, James Washington; children, Ronald and Gretchen Stroman; grandchildren, Marshaun, Aziz, Aliyah and Kierra; 4 great grandchildren; siblings, Eugene and Ronald Stevens; Marie Johnson, Annie DaCosta and Ellen Banks and many other beloved relatives and friends. Private services will be held under the direction of Anderson Funeral Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved