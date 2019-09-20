|
|
Florence Laurenti passed away peacefully at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving children. Born in Trenton NJ to John & Helen Kowalkowski on April 10, 1921. Florence attended Trenton High School and Rider College. In 1942 she married Larry Laurenti and together they formed Shoprite of Pennington where she served as Corporate Executive Secretary and Corporate Office Manager for 40 years. Florence, along with her husband, were philanthropists in Mercer County. In four decades of charitable giving, which continues today through the Laurenti Family Charitable Trust, they dedicated efforts towards their local community towards non-profit organizations and individuals. Florence lived both in Pennington, NJ and Lido Beach, Florida where she spent many happy years with her family and friends. Florence was loved by many. She will always be remembered for her love of her family, her fun loving spirit and her commitment to whatever she did. Beloved mother of Jeanne Brown (John), Lonny Laurenti, and Brian Laurenti, (Diane), she is also survived by her sisters, Claire Messina (Frank) and Dorothy McCormack as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and friends and a special caregiver Madonna Lapiguera. Florence will be greatly missed and we will see her in everything that is beautiful and feel her in everything that is good. There will be no calling hours and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, 201 Adeline St., Trenton, NJ on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10 am followed by entombment at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Our Lady of Sorrows Mausoleum, 1200 Cedar Ln., Hamilton, NJ. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hamilton Brenna-Cellini Funeral Home, 2365 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd., Hamilton, NJ 08619. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in Florence’s name to the Larry & Florence Laurenti Memorial Endowment Scholarship Fund at Rider University, 2083 Lawrenceville Rd., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648. Please visit Florence’s tribute page at www.brennacellinifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Trentonian on Sept. 22, 2019