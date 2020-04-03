|
|
Florence M. "Flo" Skillman, 92, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Stone Ridge Poplar Run in Myerstown, PA. She was the wife of Leon J. "Lee" Skillman, they celebrated 72 years of marriage in July. Born in Trenton, NJ on March 10, 1928, Florence was a daughter of the late George and Margaret Gould. She was a graduate of Trenton High School and retired from Bayer Corporation. She enjoyed bowling, jazz music, cooking, and family vacations. In addition to her husband, Florence is survived by a son, John Skillman; a granddaughter, Amy Skillman; three great grandchildren, Tyler, Trevor, and Brady; and many nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 9, 2020