Frances Butler, 66 of Trenton departed this life on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Capital Health, Hopewell Campus. Born in Logan, West Virginia, Mrs. Butler was a resident of Trenton for most of her life. She was a graduate of Trenton Central High School. She was a member of the Way of the Cross Holy Temple Ministries. She was predeceased by her parents, Preston and Mary Frances Ross. She is survived by her husband Andre Butler; two sons, Deshawn R. Dukes and Brandon A. Butler; a daughter and son-in-law, Untrina S. Davis-Threadgill (William O. Threadgill); 3 brothers, Johnny Ross, Jerry Ross and Charles Ross; two sisters, Hattie Berry and Diana Rogers; her mother-in-law, Jannie Butler; five grandchildren, Myashia T. Davis, Lateese Butler, Stacy Butler, Joshua O. Threadgill and D’Sean Dukes and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11am at Way of the Cross Holy Temple 30 Princess Diana Dr. Ewing, NJ 08638. Interment will be in Ewing Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday from 9am to 11am at the church. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on Sept. 24, 2019