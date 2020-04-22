|
|
Frances Novak passed away peacefully and entered God's kingdom on April 19, 2020 at the age of 96. She lived in Ewing and Hamilton NJ. Frances enjoyed reminiscing about her early years, her mother's corner store, her year at Ohio State with husband John as newlyweds, and many happy family times over the years. Frances worked selling Avon for years and in Marriott's restaurant in Hopewell. She was most proud of the 3000+ hours of volunteering at Hamilton Hospital. Frances was strong in her faith. As a devoted member of the Polish National Catholic Church, she served as chairperson on the church committee, sang in the Lutnia Choir, and worked in the Adoration Altar Society. Cooking for family, especially traditional Polish food, was her way of showing her love. Frances was the wife of the late John L. Novak and daughter of the late Francis Pomykala and Sophie Kopec Pomykala. She had two brothers, Walter and Stanley, two sisters, Florence (Honey) and Anna. She is survived by her son Donald and wife Carol, daughter Lorraine and husband Maurice, and son Carl. Frances is also survived by five grandchildren- Shaun and Jessica Novak, Carrie and David Hutcheson, Matthew and Audrey Persiani, Mark and Jill Persiani, Paul and Allison Persiani. She was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren- Katherine, Robert, James, Ida, Raphael, Tilly, John Vito, Claire, and Parker. A Celebration of France's life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to The Emergency Response Fund at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton at http://www.rwjbh.org. Arrangements are under the directions of the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville NJ 08619.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 23, 2020