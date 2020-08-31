1/1
Francis J. Wszolek
Francis J. Wszolek, 71, of Stewartsville, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Rehab at River’s Edge, Raritan, NJ. Born and raised in Trenton, NJ, he was a longtime resident of Stewartsville. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1967, attended Mercer County Community College, and graduated with a BA degree in Arts from Trenton State College in 1971. Frank taught at the Mercer County Vocational Skills Center from 1971-1975. He retired in 2005 from Somerset County Vocational Technical Schools, where he was an Instructor for 30 years. He first taught in the high school for 25 years and later in the adult technical institute. Frank was involved in many activities at the school, as yearbook advisor, class advisor, and Skills USA (VICA) advisor. He coordinated and ran many proms. His students affectionately called him “Zeke”. Frank’s hobbies included arts and crafts, crocheting, painting, and photography. Family and friends meant everything to him. He was the “life of the party”. A longtime parishioner at St. Hedwig Church, he was a member of Knights of Columbus Council # 7244. Predeceased by his mother Frances Debiec Wszolek, he is survived by his father Julius J. Wszolek, his aunt Sister Mary Charlotte Wszolek, C.S.S.F, numerous cousins, and friends. The family wishes to thank Frank’s longtime friend Kathy Grasso and his cousin Ron Rak for their care of Frank these past few months. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at St. Hedwig Church, 872 Brunswick Avenue, Trenton, NJ 08638. Rev. Canon Dr. Jacek W. Labinski will officiate. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hamilton Twp. The viewing for Frank will be held on Thursday morning from 10-11:30AM at Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, 650 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648. A live stream video will be held from 11-11:30AM of the prayer vigil, please log onto https://eulogystream.zoom.us/j/85778092064 Please follow all social distancing guidelines. Masks must be worn at all times. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Frank's memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org Arrangements are under the direction of Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, Lawrenceville, NJ.

Published in The Trentonian from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors - Lawrenceville
650 Lawrenceville Rd
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
609-396-8168
Memories & Condolences
