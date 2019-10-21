|
|
Frank Derrick Haynes, of Penndel, Pennsylvania, age 68, passed away on October 17, 2019, at Chandler Hall Hospice Unit in Newtown, Pennsylvania due to complications of a recent automobile accident. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Frank graduated from Neshaminy High School in 1970, and attended Bucks County Community College.
While attending Neshaminy High School, Frank was a first team selection District 1 and all-area selection for the Neshaminy High School basketball team. He garnered many accolades during his basketball career; was dubbed as "Mr. Offense 1970"; and was named to the Neshaminy High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Bucks County Community College was also the recipient of his talent; he was named to the Eastern Pennsylvania Community College Athletic Conference first team in 1972.
Frank remained in the local area, and since the mid-1980s, has been an independent distributor for Pepperidge Farm. Prior to his long career with Pepperidge Farm, Frank also worked for National Can Company in Lower Bucks County.
Frank is survived and sorely missed by his wife of 44 years, Candace; he was the devoted father of Rory Daniel and Jared Ryan; doting grandfather of Briella Rose; and brother of John D. Haynes, Levittown, and Bruce I. Haynes (Ellen), Deland, Florida. He was the fun and loving brother-in-law of Pamela Crilley Ross (James Schiffer), Geraldine Raymond and Joseph Crilley (Leslie), New Hope. He will also be missed by two nephews and five nieces. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, George and Kathryn Haynes.
The family will receive friends and relatives for a celebration of Frank's life on Tuesday, October 22nd, from 6 - 8 pm and on Wednesday, October 23rd, from 10 - 11 am at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, Pennsylvania where his memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Frank's memory can be sent to the Capital Health Hospital, c/o Capital Health Development Office, Two Capital Way, Pennington, New Jersey 08534.
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 20, 2019