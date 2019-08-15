|
|
Frank T. Snuszka, Jr., of Burlington Township, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mt. Holly, NJ. Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, Frank resided in Burlington Township for the past 18 years and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Frank worked for Western Union for many years and retired as a Executive Branch Manager of AT&T Communications in North Jersey. He was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School, an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. Predeceased by his parents Francis and Frances (Wojciechowski) Snuszka, and his sister Ann Halkovich. He is survived by his wife Toni; his sons, Matthew Snuszka & wife Lorraine, Michael Snuszka, Scott Snuszka & girlfriend Cinthya, John Niemiec & wife Carleen, David Neimiec, and Bruce Niemiec; his daughters, Deborah Snuszka, and Nancy Niemiec Langevin & husband Fred; his grandchildren, Amy (Stefan), Christina, Ashley (Kyle), Heather, Lewis, Michael (Brooklynne), Jody (Matt), Jon Michael, Michelle, Nicole, Jacob, Alyssa, and David, Jr.; his great grandchildren, Evin, Connor, Natasha, and Ryan; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., at the Brenna Funeral Home, Immordino Chapel, 1799 Klockner Road, Hamilton, NJ 08619. Burial will follow at William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, North Hanover Township, NJ. The family will receive family and friends on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Brenna Funeral Home, Immordino Chapel, Hamilton. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.brennafuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank’s memory to the National Parkinson’s Foundation 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018 or to www.parkinson.org
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 16, 2019