|
|
Frank Wisniewski, Jr., age 80 passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Samaritan Hospice in Mt. Holly. He served in the US Air Force and was a devoted member of the Mercer Co Sunshine Foundation and performed as their “Santa” for special needs children at their schools for many years. He is survived by his loving wife, Kittie, his daughter Lori, son Frank, brother Tom and his grandchildren Ryan, Jon, Christopher and Kyle. There will be no service at this time as he made a choice to donate his body to science in hope that it might provide some cure or treatment for others. There will be a private service once his ashes are returned to the family to place him in his final resting place. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Frank’s name to the Mercer Co Sunshine Foundation, PO Box 55130, Trenton, NJ 08638. Frank will always be remembered as the life of the party, loving husband, loving father and loving Pop Pop. He will be dearly missed by all.
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 21, 2020