Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Reister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick William Reister

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick William Reister Obituary
Frederick William Reister, 99, of Hamilton, NJ, was born April 26, 1920 and passed on December 9, 2019. Fred served during World War II in India and was part of the U.S. Army unit that constructed the famous Lido Road. He retired from American Bridge as a welder in 1976. He was predeceased by his parents, Edwin and Phoebe Fosbrooke Reister; brothers, Edwin and Willard Reister and sister, Dorothy Tokosch. Fred is survived by his wife, Joyce Kilmer Reister; sons, Fred (Virginia) Reister and Gene Reister; stepdaughter, Deborah Maloney and Bill Maloney and stepson, Gerald (Linda) Laird. He is also survived by his grandsons, Frederick Reister, Richard (Anya) Reister, Scott (Allyson) Reister; granddaughters, Jennifer (Robert) Zane, Robin (Andi) Reister; step-grandsons, Sean Maloney and Liam Maloney; step-granddaughters, Sarah (Chris) Howard, Amanda (Anthony) Racioppi, Alyssa (Nick) Zucchero and Gerri (Joseph Leone) Laird; great-grandchildren Nathan and Dylan Zane; Mallory, Ryan, Sammy, Shayna, Arielle and Elon Reister and step great-grandchildren, Seraphina, Lucia, Finnegan Howard and Alessandra Racioppi. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Fred’s cats, Allie and Georgie were a great source of happiness in his later years. Fred’s family thanks Winsome, Laura and all of the hospice staff at Holy Redeemer, who were emotionally and hands-on supportive in their care of Fred. Not to be forgotten is Francess Barber, his live-in aide. She has been an incredible source of comfort and joy for Fred and Joyce during these last few challenging months. Joyce, along with Fred’s family, are very grateful for the role Francess played in making the final chapter in Fred’s 99-year Book of Life so peaceful and comfortable. Funeral services are private and under the direction of the Buklad-Merlino Memorial Home, 2141 South Broad Street in Hamilton.
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -