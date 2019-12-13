|
Frederick William Reister, 99, of Hamilton, NJ, was born April 26, 1920 and passed on December 9, 2019. Fred served during World War II in India and was part of the U.S. Army unit that constructed the famous Lido Road. He retired from American Bridge as a welder in 1976. He was predeceased by his parents, Edwin and Phoebe Fosbrooke Reister; brothers, Edwin and Willard Reister and sister, Dorothy Tokosch. Fred is survived by his wife, Joyce Kilmer Reister; sons, Fred (Virginia) Reister and Gene Reister; stepdaughter, Deborah Maloney and Bill Maloney and stepson, Gerald (Linda) Laird. He is also survived by his grandsons, Frederick Reister, Richard (Anya) Reister, Scott (Allyson) Reister; granddaughters, Jennifer (Robert) Zane, Robin (Andi) Reister; step-grandsons, Sean Maloney and Liam Maloney; step-granddaughters, Sarah (Chris) Howard, Amanda (Anthony) Racioppi, Alyssa (Nick) Zucchero and Gerri (Joseph Leone) Laird; great-grandchildren Nathan and Dylan Zane; Mallory, Ryan, Sammy, Shayna, Arielle and Elon Reister and step great-grandchildren, Seraphina, Lucia, Finnegan Howard and Alessandra Racioppi. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Fred’s cats, Allie and Georgie were a great source of happiness in his later years. Fred’s family thanks Winsome, Laura and all of the hospice staff at Holy Redeemer, who were emotionally and hands-on supportive in their care of Fred. Not to be forgotten is Francess Barber, his live-in aide. She has been an incredible source of comfort and joy for Fred and Joyce during these last few challenging months. Joyce, along with Fred’s family, are very grateful for the role Francess played in making the final chapter in Fred’s 99-year Book of Life so peaceful and comfortable. Funeral services are private and under the direction of the Buklad-Merlino Memorial Home, 2141 South Broad Street in Hamilton.
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 15, 2019