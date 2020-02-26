|
Fredrick A. Horner, 71, of Mount Laurel, passed away on February 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Trenton and raised in Bordentown. Fred honorably served in the US Army in the Vietnam War. He worked for Connie Anderson Farms for many years and was a custodian for the Northern Burlington Regional High School District and the Beverly City Schools. Fred enjoyed fishing with his wife and listening to country music; and spending time with his babies. He was predeceased by his parents Norman and Mildred Horner; brothers, Robert, Daniel, John, and Joe; sister, Betty Thomas; son, Bruce Horner; stepsons, Richard and Randy Robinson, and David Jobes. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Margery; brothers, Charles (Sally), Dave (Nelly), and Brian; sisters, Joanne (Mike) Coyle and Peg Horner; daughter, Tracy Horner; son, Raymond Horner; stepchildren, John (Renee) Jobes, Robert Jobes, Mark Jobes, Ed Jobes, William Jobes, Sherry (Tony) Maldonado, Jennifer Mckenzie, and Beth (Kathie) Barker; his babies, Kierra, Monty, Teef, and Marc; many cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and good friends, the Anderson Family, Ron and Jane Meadows, Henry and Rose Hoyt, Ray and Cathy McGrath, and Jack Taylor. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Huber-Moore Funeral Home, 517 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown, NJ 08505, and from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the funeral home. A funeral service will be at 11:00 am, on Tuesday. Burial to follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences for the family may be left at www.huberfuenralhome.com
