The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huber-Moore Funeral Home - Bordentown
517 Farnsworth Avenue
Bordentown, NJ 08505
(609) 298-0330
Resources
More Obituaries for Fredrick Horner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fredrick A. Horner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fredrick A. Horner Obituary
Fredrick A. Horner, 71, of Mount Laurel, passed away on February 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Trenton and raised in Bordentown. Fred honorably served in the US Army in the Vietnam War. He worked for Connie Anderson Farms for many years and was a custodian for the Northern Burlington Regional High School District and the Beverly City Schools. Fred enjoyed fishing with his wife and listening to country music; and spending time with his babies. He was predeceased by his parents Norman and Mildred Horner; brothers, Robert, Daniel, John, and Joe; sister, Betty Thomas; son, Bruce Horner; stepsons, Richard and Randy Robinson, and David Jobes. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Margery; brothers, Charles (Sally), Dave (Nelly), and Brian; sisters, Joanne (Mike) Coyle and Peg Horner; daughter, Tracy Horner; son, Raymond Horner; stepchildren, John (Renee) Jobes, Robert Jobes, Mark Jobes, Ed Jobes, William Jobes, Sherry (Tony) Maldonado, Jennifer Mckenzie, and Beth (Kathie) Barker; his babies, Kierra, Monty, Teef, and Marc; many cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and good friends, the Anderson Family, Ron and Jane Meadows, Henry and Rose Hoyt, Ray and Cathy McGrath, and Jack Taylor. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Huber-Moore Funeral Home, 517 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown, NJ 08505, and from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the funeral home. A funeral service will be at 11:00 am, on Tuesday. Burial to follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences for the family may be left at www.huberfuenralhome.com
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fredrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -